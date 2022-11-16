Left Menu

Czechs still getting oil via Druzhba thanks to Slovak stocks

Russian oil continued flowing into the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday despite a suspension of supplies from Ukraine to the Slovak section, as stocks from Slovakia were pumped in, Czech pipeline operator MERO said. Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for technical reasons, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 19:22 IST
Czechs still getting oil via Druzhba thanks to Slovak stocks

Russian oil continued flowing into the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday despite a suspension of supplies from Ukraine to the Slovak section, as stocks from Slovakia were pumped in, Czech pipeline operator MERO said.

Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for technical reasons, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia. Hungary's MOL said its Ukrainian partner told the company that a Russian rocket hit a power station providing electricity for a pump station, leading to the stoppage.

"We are intensively monitoring the development of a solution to the situation," MERO chairman Jaroslav Pantucek said. Separately, the head of the Czech state strategic reserves agency SSHR, Pavel Svagr, said on Twitter that repairs to restart normal deliveries were expected to be made on Wednesday or Thursday.

He said the pipeline's infrastructure was not damaged. The Czech Republic covers roughly half of its oil consumption from Russia. It also sources supplies via the TAL pipeline, which brings oil from Italy to Germany, from which another pipeline links it to the Czech Republic.

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022