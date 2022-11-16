OPEC Sec Gen says organization is ready to intervene for the benefit of oil markets - Al-Arabiya TV

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization is ready to intervene for the benefit of oil markets, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Ghais also said that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is aware, cautious and monitoring economic developments worldwide.

