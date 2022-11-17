Left Menu

Chemicals & petrochemicals industry must adopt safety measures: Govt

He inaugurated the 4th edition of Indian Chemicals Council ICC Sustainability Conclave on the theme of boardrooms to Community-ESG, Carbon Neutrality, Operational Safety, Greener Solutions here, according to an official statement.At the event, Baroka said India has already discussed the issues of climate and sustainability and urged everyone to work for achieving the goals without waiting for any assistance from outside.The secretary also touched upon the initiatives such as PLI schemes, the governments working with industries and creating Ease of doing business environment.

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary Arun Baroka on Thursday asked the industry to take adequate safety measures for sustainable development. He inaugurated the 4th edition of Indian Chemicals Council (ICC) Sustainability Conclave on the theme of 'boardrooms to Community-ESG, Carbon Neutrality, Operational Safety, Greener Solutions' here, according to an official statement.

At the event, Baroka said India has already discussed the issues of climate and sustainability and urged everyone to work for achieving the goals without waiting for any assistance from outside.

The secretary also touched upon the initiatives such as PLI schemes, the government's working with industries and creating 'Ease of doing business' environment. He said the government is trying to do whatever is possible and feedback is always welcome.

Talking about safety and standards, Baroka said that small steps of safety are important for sustainable development. He pointed out that one accident can create a problem for humans, industry and the environment. So, steps for safety should be taken, as per the statement. The two-day event promotes sustainability in the management of the entire life cycle of chemicals. It is being organised jointly with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) with the support of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

