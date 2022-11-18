Left Menu

Kenya to import first genetically modified maize as drought ravages food supply

"In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty free imports of GMO (genetically modified) and non GMO Maize for the next 6 months," secretary Moses Kuria said on Twitter. Annual rains have failed across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia for the last four seasons, forcing 1.5 million people out of their homes in search of water and food elsewhere.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:45 IST
Kenya to import first genetically modified maize as drought ravages food supply
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya is set to import its first genetically modified maize, the trade cabinet secretary has said, as the government seeks to ease food shortages caused by the country's worst drought in 40 years. Local media reported that Kenya will on Friday authorise the duty-free importation of 10 million bags of maize over the next six months, and for the first time it will include genetically modified maize.

The imports will be the first since President William Ruto lifted a decade-long ban last month on the cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops, which authorities hope will improve crop yields and food security as millions face hunger. "In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty free imports of GMO (genetically modified) and non GMO Maize for the next 6 months," secretary Moses Kuria said on Twitter.

Annual rains have failed across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia for the last four seasons, forcing 1.5 million people out of their homes in search of water and food elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022