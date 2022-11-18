Ukraine's president tells Erdogan: Kyiv remains guarantor of food security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed security and energy cooperation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, and assured him that Ukraine would remain a guarantor of global food security.
"In a phone call with President @RTErdogan we praised the extension of the grain deal," he wrote on Twitter following the extension of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export agricultural products from Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.
"I thanked (him) for supporting our #GrainfromUkraine initiative and assured (him) that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. Security and energy cooperation were also discussed.
