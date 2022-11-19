India's Largest and 1st Underground 51st All India Mines Rescue Competition Concludes at Hindustan Zinc Under the Aegis of DGMS

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Honourable Prabhat Kumar, Director General, DGMS graced the event as Chief Guest • The company creates history by receiving the highest participation which also includes 1st women mining engineer from CCL who is trained in rescue operations​ India's largest and first underground mining competition, 51st All India Mines Rescue Competition concluded at Hindustan Zinc's Rajpura Dariba Complex under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines & Safety (DGMS). During the 5-days competition from 14th – 18th November 2022, first time ever, there were over 26 teams who participated from 18 different mining companies across India.

Honourable Director General, DGMS - Shri Prabhat Kumar graced the event as Chief Guest. Also, present were Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc, R.T. Mandekar - DDG North Western Zone, Udaipur, B.P. Singh - Director of Mines Safety Western Zone, Nagpur, K.S. Shaktawat - Dariba Khaan Majdoor Sangh General Secretary, Praveen Sharma - Head CoE Mining Hindustan Zinc, Vinod Jangir - IBU CEO, Rajpura Dariba Complex, Hindustan Zinc and other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Shri Prabhat Kumar said, "Prioritizing Safety inside & outside mines is one of the most important parameters for the development of the country. Strengthening the safety framework for mine owners and operators is our core vision at DGMS. Every year, DGMS celebrates Safety Week where different companies travel to their peer companies and exchange learnings revolving around safety. The National Safety Award is given by the Government of India, which is a very prestigious award, and it is given to encourage those who do excellent work in mines safety. Platforms such as All India Mine Rescue Competition provides an opportunity to different companies to come together, exchange Best Practices, ideas and help each other to enhance safety at operations by setting benchmark. The organiser of the 51st AIMRC, Hindustan Zinc Limited and all participating companies i.e. Coal India, Tata Steel, MOIL, IMFA's commitment to safety culture was observed during the competition which speaks volumes about their alertness & focus towards safety & welfare of all their employees." Speaking about the competition, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, "The 51st All India Mines Rescue Competition was an excellent opportunity for everyone to learn and develop new rescue skills and receive comprehensive training. The collaboration among all teams and their members to ensure safety was truly heartening to observe. Such events are imperative for the industry to come together, remain agile and benchmark best practices. Hindustan Zinc was proud to host the largest-ever underground mine rescue competition with the highest participation from the industry and we were glad to see the enthusiastic teams demonstrating their mine rescue skills." The participating teams were ranked based on their overall performance. The first women engineer to be trained in rescue, Akansha Kumari - Mine Engineer from Central Coalfields Limited was also recognized during the ceremony. The competition had 18 companies competing which were Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Reliance Cement Company Private Limited (Sial Gogri), Tata Steel Ltd., Western Coalfields Limited, Ambuja Cement, Hindustan Copper Limited, Hutti Gold Mines Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Manganese Ore India Limited, Uranium Corporation of India Limited, and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys.

The competition had winners in two categories of Coal and Metal Sector. In the Metal sector, the 1st position was won by Hindustan Zinc Limited Team A, 2nd position by Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys and 3rd position by Manganese Ore India. In the coal sector, the 1st position was won by Singareni Collieries Company Limited Team A, 2nd position by Western Coalfields Limited Team A, 3rd position by Central Coalfields Limited Team A, 4th position by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Team B, 5th position by Singareni Collieries Company Limited Team B and 6th position by Bharat Coking Coal Limited Team A.

Hindustan Zinc, the organizers of largest & first ever underground All India Mining Rescue Competition continues to work concertedly towards augmenting the safety environment at its mines and sites. Safety & well-being of employees & business partners have always been vital for the company.

With the Commitment to zero-harm culture and continual efforts to boost safety of underground operations through technological initiatives and regular trainings, Hindustan Zinc has taken various measures and has introduced path breaking initiatives at its operations. The company has established India's first underground first-aid station with ambulance to enhance safety measures in the underground mine. This first-of-its-kind below-the-ground rescue and aid system is deployed 24x7 at the underground station with a dedicated rescue staff.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producers of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2022', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages 184 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Overall Coal category winner Singareni Collieries Company Limited Team A and Overall Metal category winner Hindustan Zinc Limited Team A

