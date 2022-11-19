Left Menu

Delhi police questions owner of guest house in Kullu where Shraddha and Aaftab stayed

A three-member team of Delhi Police on Saturday questioned an owner of a guest house in Tosh village of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:14 IST
The guest house where Sharddha and Aaftab stayed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A three-member team of Delhi Police on Saturday questioned the owner of a guest house in Tosh village of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district in the Shraddha Walker murder case. As per the police officials, the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha stayed in a guest house in Tosh village during their April visit.

Several teams of Delhi Police are present in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to collect evidence related to the investigation. In the latest development in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police have found CCTV footage showing the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla carrying a bag on a street outside his house in Delhi during the wee hours.Official sources said that the CCTV footage is from October 18, and Aftab made three trips with the bag.

"The police believe that Aftab was out with the bag to dispose of the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing them off in and around the national capital," they said while adding that the authenticity of the video is also being checked. "The accused had disposed of the head, torso and hands on October 18," they added.Delhi Police teams continued with their search in the Mehrauli forest area on Saturday in its bid to find the critical evidence missing in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

