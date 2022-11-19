Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner by President Murmu
Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntarily retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.
Arun Goel, a former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner. The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.
"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said. Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntarily retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.
He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. Sushil Chandra had retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year. (ANI)
