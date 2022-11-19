Left Menu

Fire breaks out in auto-rickshaw in Karnataka

A fire broke out in an auto rickshaw in the Kankanadi police station area on Saturday at around 5 pm.

Police officials on the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in an auto rickshaw in the Kankanadi police station area on Saturday at around 5 pm. The auto driver and a passenger sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The police officials rushed to the spot and are probing the reason behind the fire. Commissioner of Police (CP) of Mangaluru City N Shashi Kumar said, "At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi Police Station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital."

CP Kumar further appealed to the local people not to believe any rumour. "Forensic Science Lab team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

