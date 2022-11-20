Mizoram has untapped potential for tourism, says official

By Nishant Ketu From scenic splendour and rich biodiversity to historical sites and distinct cultural heritage, North East India is blessed with endless charm. Mizoram is one of the eight northeastern states that truly endorses the incredible diversity of the nation.

The 10th edition of International Tourism Mart, which is organised in Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram showcased many untouched chapters of the North East region. The 3-day long mart concluded on Saturday with new ideas and hope. Speaking to ANI, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department of the Government of Mizoram, Manisha Saxena said that the state has always been known as having an untapped potential for tourism because of its mesmerising landscape, lush green hills and captivating topography.

She said that Mizoram has 90 per cent of its area under forest cover with its attitude, geographic location and pleasant climate as its strongest points. "There is ample scope for eco-tourism and adventure tourism also. Mizoram is the happiest state in India as per the India Happiness Report, 2020. It has a high literacy rate of 91.33 per cent and stands third in the country," said the official. She further added that there is a variety of untouched and unexplored attractions that can offer a dream destination to enterprising tourists. At a distance of 112 kms from Aizawl, Thenzawl offers a perfect blend of eco-tourism, rural experience, natural beauty, culture and adventure, Saxena said.

Saxena informed that many tourist spots have come up in the previous years at Thenzawl, which is one of the two sub-divisions of Serchhip district. The most important attraction at Thenzawl, is the Thenzawl Golf Course and Resort. This Golf Course and Resort was built under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Government of India. It is rated as one of the best all-season Golf courses in North East India and offers one of the best Pay and Play facility that caters to all levels of ability. "It is well-known fact that Northeast India is home to many wildlife sanctuaries like Kaziranga National Park famous for the one-horned rhinoceros. The region offers unforgettable wildlife tourism, tea and golf tourism, river tourism, religious and spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, cultural and culinary tourism, adventure tourism, agro and rural Tourism and offbeat destinations. The region is endowed with diverse tourist attractions. Each State has its own distinct features and has great potential for accelerating tourism growth," she said.

The International Tourism Marts was organized in the North-Eastern states on a rotation basis. Mizoram hosted this Mart for the first time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima. (ANI)

