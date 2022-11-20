Gujarat: PM Modi visits Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Somnath temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in poll-bound Gujarat this weekend is expected to participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

Prime Minister is also the Chairman of the Somnath trust. After visiting the Somnath Temple, PM is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad. (ANI)

