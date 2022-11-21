Left Menu

Maharashtra: 11 injured treated on spot in 108 ambulances

As many as 11 injured persons were treated on the spot in 108 ambulances, 6 others required hospitalisation and they are admitted to a nearby hospital, and one injured is critical, informed Pune police.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:22 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A total of 24 cars suffered serious damage and the earlier number of damage to 48 vehicles also included vehicles that suffered minor damages after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge on Sunday evening, informed Pune police. The Pune Police said that the truck driver who lost control of the vehicle is absconding but Police have a strong lead to nab him.

As many as 11 injured persons were treated on the spot in 108 ambulances, 6 others required hospitalisation and they are admitted to a nearby hospital, and one injured is critical, informed Pune police. Further probe is underway.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. "A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

Meanwhile, taking view of the tragic accident Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed a thorough investigation of the incident. "Several vehicles crashed in an accident involving a tanker at Navale Bridge in Pune. As soon as the information about this accident is known, immediate instructions are given to find out the exact cause of the accident," Tweeted CM Shinde.

Further Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured. "Instructions have also been given to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured in this accident and the traffic police have also been instructed to ensure that the traffic congestion caused by this accident in the area is not disturbed," he Tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

