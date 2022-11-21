Ahluwalia Contracts to build Ahom general Lachit Barphukan's memorial in Assam

Engineering and construction company Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured an order for the construction of the Ahom general Lachit Moidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat from the government of Assam. The project is estimated to be worth Rs 120.23 crore, the construction company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

The Assam government has decided to set up a cultural centre to display and conserve the valour of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan. Meanwhile, the week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan began on Friday with various uniformed men and women participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces.

The last leg of the celebrations will be taken to the national capital - Vigyaan Bhawan -- from November 23 to 25. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the valedictory function on November 25.

Taking war hero Lachit Barphukan Sarma to the national capital on a large scale is part of the efforts of the Assam government to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the warrior both within and outside the state. Lachit Barphukan was the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army in the historic battle of Saraighat fought in 1671. Lachit Barphukan along with his brave men put up a very tough formidable resistance against the Mughal invasion into the land of Assam and thwarted their advance.

Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of the greatest military heroes of India. (ANI)

