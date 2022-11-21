Maha: Angry farmers stop onion auction at Lasalgaon APMC over drop in prices

Farmers halted the auction of onions at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, the country's largest wholesale onion market in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday.

According to sources, the auction started as usual at the market. But when onions started fetching Rs 10-12 per kg and Rs 1,000 average price, angry farmers led by Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatana stopped the proceedings.

In the last 15 to 20 days, the prices of onions have dropped to Rs 500 minimum and Rs 1,400 average. “Due to the drop in prices, farmers are suffering losses each passing day. The Union and state governments are not paying attention to the problem. If prices don't reach Rs 30 per kg in the next two days, onion auctions at all the APMCs in the state will be stopped,'' Bharat Dighole, president of Maharashtra Rajya Kanda Utpadak Sanghatana said. Farmers will throw onions in front of the Mantralaya to register their protest, he said.

The regular auctions resumed after some time. The price was Rs 500 minimum, Rs 1,812 maximum and Rs 1,400 average, while on Saturday the bulbs were auctioned at Rs 700 minimum, Rs 1,851 maximum and Rs 1,500 average at the APMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)