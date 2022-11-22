No nuclear safety concerns at Zaporizhzhia after shelling, IAEA confirms

There are no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine despite shelling at the weekend that caused widespread damage, the U.N. atomic watchdog said after its experts toured the site.

"They were able to confirm that – despite the severity of the shelling – key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)