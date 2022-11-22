Left Menu

Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was neutralised by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu, said a senior BSF officer on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:57 IST
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Jammu
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was neutralised by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu, said a senior BSF officer on Tuesday. The intruder was neutralised at 2.30 am today as he continued approaching towards fence even after he was challenged to stop.

"An intruder coming from Pakistan side was neutralised along IB in RS Pura Sector, Jammu at 2.30 am today. He was warned by troops but he continued approaching towards the fence. There was no retaliation from the Pakistan side," said a senior BSF officer. The BSF officer further said that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Meanwhile, BSF troops also apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh Sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate.

"BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached fencing after crossing the International Border in Ramgarh Sector today morning. He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from him. The area will be searched," said BSF. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022