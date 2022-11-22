Left Menu

UP: 5 killed after four-wheeler overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

"Five people in the vehicle were killed in the accident, while others have been injured," Superintendent of Police (Lakhimpur Kheri), Sanjeev Suman told ANI.

UP: 5 killed after four-wheeler overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least five people were killed after a four-wheeler overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday, the police said. Officials said that the incident took place on Palia-Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Locals of the area noticed the incident and called up an ambulance. On receiving information, a team of police from Palia police station reached the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital. Officials said that there were 10 passengers on board the vehicle when the incident took place.

"Five people in the vehicle were killed in the accident, while others have been injured," Superintendent of Police (Lakhimpur Kheri), Sanjeev Suman told ANI. He said that all injured people have been admitted to the local community healthcare centre in Palia, and are undergoing treatment.

"They were come from Shahjahanpur and going to Palia when the vehicle's driver lost control and ended up overturning it," he said. The matter has been recorded at Palia police station, and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

