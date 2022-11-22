Left Menu

Kremlin says no substantive progress made on security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:55 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia seized shortly after its invasion, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.

