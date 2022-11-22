Kremlin says no substantive progress made on security zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2022
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that no substantive progress had been made towards creating a security zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia seized shortly after its invasion, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.
