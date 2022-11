BRIEF-Walmart On Shooting At Chesapeake Store Says "Shocked At The Tragic Event At Our Chesapeake, Virginia Store"- Tweet

Walmart Inc:

* WALMART ON SHOOTINGH AT CHESAPEAKE STORE SAYS "SHOCKED AT THE TRAGIC EVENT AT OUR CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA STORE"- TWEET

* WALMART ON SHOOTING AT CHESAPEAKE STORE SAYS "SHOCKED AT THE TRAGIC EVENT AT OUR CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA STORE"- TWEET (FIXES TYPO) Source text [http://bit.ly/3gyqMAL]

Also Read: Three dead, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)