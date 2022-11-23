Soccer-Morocco v Croatia teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia on Wednesday.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

