Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco v Croatia teams

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:19 IST
Soccer-Morocco v Croatia teams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Morocco and Croatia on Wednesday.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022