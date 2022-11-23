Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Global Investors Summit will provide great opportunity for branding of MP and Indore: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) and Global Investors Summit (GIS) events will provide a great opportunity for branding of the state and Indore, the cleanest city in the country.

Indore will host the PBD and GIS in January 2023, an official said on Wednesday.

"Both Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and Global Investors Summit will provide a great opportunity for branding of Madhya Pradesh and Indore, especially for attracting investments in the state," Chouhan said while reviewing preparations for the two events on Tuesday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suggested the publication of a souvenir. Chouhan said gift packs of select products can be given to guests under the ''one district-one product'' scheme and the main features of ''Madhya Pradesh, the Narmada river, and its ancient heritage'' should be displayed at these events.

The chief minister also enquired about the access routes to tourist places around Indore and instructed authorities to repair them in time. Speaking at another programme organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is progressing fast. Rural youths of the state are also coming forward in the field of startups, he said, adding the state government will provide them with all possible help.

He said the government is committed to establishing youths in the field of startups.

The Chief Minister instructed the IDA (Indore Development Authority) president to set up a well-equipped office in the city within 15 days to give impetus to startups.

Chouhan also directed officials to develop a system to solve the problems of young startups over the phone and email.

On the occasion, several MoUs were inked, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)