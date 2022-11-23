CPI demands change in G20 summit logo which has lotus

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K. Narayana on Wednesday took a swipe at the central government for choosing a lotus flower in the logo of the G20 summit and demanded a change. "CPI welcomes the G20 meeting, and we appreciate Prime Minister Modi on this occasion as we would be the host for the coming two years. However, PM Modi selected a flower to represent India, which is very shameful as the flower represents his party symbol," said K. Narayana.

Reiterating the motto of G20, CPI National Secretary K Narayana said that its aim is to empower and develop women and said that PM Modi has not been focusing on women's reservations in the country. "G20's main motto is empowerment and development of women but PM Modi didn't focus on women's reservation in the country. What about the 33 per cent women reservation in the country? The bill pending for 20 years has to be passed," he said.

CPI national secretary K Narayana said now that PM Modi is head of G20, he should focus on the development of women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a majority in the parliament and the bill should be passed soon. Earlier on November 9, hitting out at the central government for including the lotus symbol for India's G20 Presidency, which also happens to be BJP's party symbol, veteran Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that the PM and BJP do not lose any opportunity to "promote themselves shamefully."

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become the official logo for India's presidency of G20!" Ramesh tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo for India's presidency via video conferencing.

An official statement from the government said it drew inspiration from the vibrant colours of the Indian national flag. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the beginning of "Amritkaal", the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on 15 August 2022, leading up to the centenary of its independence. (ANI)

