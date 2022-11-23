Half of Moldova without power after Russian strikes on Ukraine - deputy PM
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused a massive power outage across Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said on Wednesday.
"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter.
"Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50% of the country to electricity."
