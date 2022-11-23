Kyiv hit by electricity, water cut-offs after Russian strikes
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:56 IST
The entire Kyiv region was without electricity on Wednesday after Russian air strikes targeted critical infrastructure, said Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported on the Telegram messaging app that water supply had been cut off.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
