Ukraine's Energoatom: three nuclear power plants switched off after Russian strikes
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:08 IST
Power units of three Ukrainian nuclear power plants were switched off on Wednesday after Russian missile strikes across the country, Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.
It said in a statement that "due to a decrease in frequency in the energy system of Ukraine" emergency protection was activated at the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants.
"Currently, they (power units) work in project mode, without generation into the domestic energy system," Energoatom said.
