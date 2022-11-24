Kenya Power says electricity restored to parts of country after outage

Kenya Power said on Thursday it had restored electricity to some parts of the country affected by an outage, and was working on bringing it back to remaining areas.

Kenya's sole electricity distributor attributed the outage to a "system disturbance" and said it was working to "restore normalcy within shortest time possible". The company buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

The outages follow widespread blackouts this month in East Africa's biggest economy. In January a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital to a hydroelectric dam broke, causing a nationwide blackout.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence.

