Chhattisgarh cabinet approves amendment to DMF rules

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to amend the Chhattisgarh District Mineral Foundation Rules, 2015, to scrap the limits on expenditure on infrastructure works funded by the amount received in DMF Trust.

A certain percentage of money received in the DMF Trust, which is meant for development of the areas affected by mining, is earmarked for expenditure on infrastructure works.

After the amendment, the cap on the amount will be scrapped, said an official after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. At present, 20 percent of the amount available in other priority fund in DMF can be spent in the general area, and 40 percent in the notified area.

The decision will expedite the work of infrastructure development, leading to accelerated socio-economic development, the official added.

During the cabinet meeting held at the CM's official residence, several other decisions including amendments to the new fisheries policy were taken.

There will be no auction of pond/reservoir for fish farming but they will be given on lease for 10 years, the official said. Fishermen groups belonging to Dhimar, Nishad, Kenvat, Kahar, Kahra and Mallah communities and fisheries cooperative societies will be given priority in the allotment process in the general area. In the Scheduled Tribe notified area, priority will be given to fishermen groups belonging to ST community and fisheries cooperative society, the cabinet decided.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the limit under the voluntary grant of the chief minister from Rs 70 crore to Rs 110 crore per annum, the official said.

