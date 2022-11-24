Left Menu

BJP Councillor murdered in Gwalior, 1 held, efforts on to nab remaining accused

The deceased was identified as Shailu Kushwaha (40), a resident of the Murar locality in the district. He was a councillor from ward 3 of the Gwalior cantonment area.

24-11-2022
ASP Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillor was murdered by being assaulted in the Cantonment area, Murar police station area in Gwalior in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The deceased was identified as Shailu Kushwaha (40), a resident of the Murar locality in the district. He was a councillor from ward 3 of the Gwalior cantonment area.

According to family members, the accused Rajesh Sharma and Bhura Tomar reached his house and urged him to join a birthday party in the neighbouring house. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Dandotiya said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that there was a dispute at the birthday party after that he was assaulted. Later, he was taken to the hospital where he died.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the five accused. One accused has been arrested so far and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, he added. Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh said, "We are sending a matter of financial assistance to the government. The illegal houses built by the accused will also be investigated and action will be taken accordingly." (ANI)

