Border violence: Meghalaya CM says Shah has given nod for CBI probe

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given his nod for a CBI inquiry into the firing incident on the Assam border, leaving six people dead. Speaking to ANI, CM Sangma said "In a meeting with Amit Shah, I sought a CBI inquiry. The Union Home minister gave his aproval to a CBI probe."

He said the priority of both states in the light of the violence was ensuring law and order on the Assam-Meghalaya border. "I am also in touch with the chief minister of Assam. The priority for the governments of both states is to protect lives and maintain law and order," he said.

The Meghalaya CM further urged the public to follow the advisory, while assuring them of normalcy on the border. "The border is open for people but they need to exercise caution. The advisory has been issued and it needs to be followed. Things will be normal in a day or two," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Sangma said he had requested a central probe into the incident.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sangma said, "We've requested the Union government to order a probe by a central agency into this incident. The Union Home minister assured that there will be a central probe into the incident." He added that he emphasised that the supply of essential commodities to the state should not be affected.

"In our meeting with the Union Home Minister, we emphasised that the supply of essential commodities into Meghalaya should not be disrupted and full support should be extended by neighbouring states," he added. The Meghalaya CM also assured the public on the maintenance of law and order in the state. "Law and order is being maintained. We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people," he added.

On Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a security contingent comprising the police and forest guards from Assam. The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

