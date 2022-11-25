Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: MLA Ruby Manoharan's suspension stayed by Congress

The All India Congress Committee stayed the suspension of MLA Ruby Manoharan citing that the suspension was not done "in contravention to the principle of nature justice."

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:24 IST
Tamil Nadu: MLA Ruby Manoharan's suspension stayed by Congress
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Congress Committee stayed the suspension of MLA Ruby Manoharan citing that the suspension was done "in contravention of the principle of natural justice."

"It has come to my notice that KN Ramasamy, Chairman Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of Tamilnadu PCC has suspended Ruby Manoharan, MLA. The procedure has been followed improperly and done in contravention of the principle of natural justice. I hereby stay the suspension order made against Ruby Manoharan, MLA and also stay the entire disciplinary proceedings in the above matter being conducted by the Disciplinary Action Committee of Tamil Nadu PCC," read a notice by AICC Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry In-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao.

As per reports, the DAC suspended Manoharan after he failed to appear for an in-person inquiry over violence in Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

