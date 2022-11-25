Over 10pc jump seen in wheat & oilseeds sowing so far

Area sown to wheat and oilseeds crops has risen more than 10 per cent in the current rabi (winter) season compared to the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

Area sown to wheat has risen by 10.50 per cent to 152.88 lakh hectare till November 25 of this rabi season as against 138.35 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Area under oilseeds has increased by 13.58 per cent to 75.77 lakh hectare till November 25.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi crop, begins in October and harvesting starts in March-April. Besides wheat, gram and mustard are other major crops grown during the rabi season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

According to the latest data, higher area under wheat has been reported from Madhya Pradesh (6.40 lakh ha), Rajasthan (5.67 lakh ha), Punjab (1.55 lakh ha), Bihar (1.05 lakh ha), Gujarat (0.78 lakh ha), Jammu & Kashmir (0.74 lakh ha), and Uttar Pradesh (0.70 lakh ha).

Area sown to oilseeds increased by 13.58 per cent at 75.77 lakh hectare till November 25 of this rabi season, as against 66.71 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Out of this, mustard has been sown in 70.89 lakh hectare as against 61.96 lakh hectare in the said period.

In case of pulses, the coverage was slightly lower at 94.26 lakh hectare as against 94.37 lakh hectare in the said period.

Coarse cereals were sown in 26.54 lakh hectares as against 26.70 lakh hectares, while rice in 9.14 lakh hectares as against 8.33 lakh hectares in the said period, the data showed.

Total coverage under all the rabi crops remained higher by 7.21 per cent at 358.59 lakh hectares as on November 25 of this rabi season, as against 334.46 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

