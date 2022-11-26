Left Menu

It's Tihar me AAP ka Darbar: BJP slams AAP over Satyendar Jain's new video

After a new video of the jailed minister Satyendar Jain purportedly showing him in a conversation with the jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar surfaced on Saturday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJO) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the new video and said it was AAP ka darbar of Brashtachar.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo:Twitter/Shehzad Jai Hind). Image Credit: ANI
After a new video of the jailed minister Satyendar Jain purportedly showing him in a conversation with the jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar surfaced on Saturday, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJO) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the new video and said it was AAP ka darbar of Brashtachar. "It is the third video in the series, first AAP made a spa in Tihar where Satyendar Jain got a maalish from a child rapist and AAP labeled it as physiotherapy," said Poonawalla.

He also highlighted that the jailed minister was served a 5-course meal but claimed he was being starved. "Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a darbar inside the jail. Why Jain was kept as a minister despite getting no relief from the courts .....so that he can get VIP maalish?," he added.

The BJP leader also demanded sacking of the AAP leader, Satyendar Jain and transferred and said that CM Kejriwal should apologize to the entire nation for defending a child rapist as a therapist and insulting physiotherapy. His remarks came after a purported video sourced from Tihar Jail showed Jain lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar( jail official) is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister. (ANI)

