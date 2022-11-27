Left Menu

Western, central UP to be developed as hub for EVs, ancillary industries

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 11:08 IST
Western, central UP to be developed as hub for EVs, ancillary industries
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a view to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to transform western and central regions of the state into a hub for auto and electric vehicle industries, an official release said here.

The chief minister has told officials that the auto and electric vehicle industries in western and central Uttar Pradesh already have ample resources and they just need to be pushed further because the demand for electric vehicles is growing, it added.

He said such a move will generate employment on a large scale.

In the auto industry, the Gross State Value Addition (GSVA) of Uttar Pradesh was USD 1.5 billion in 2019, which can be increased to USD 5 billion in the next five years.

In western and central Uttar Pradesh, 9,000-10,000 acres of land will be needed for the development of the industry and the government will spend USD 19-20 billion on this, the release added. At the same time, auto components and electric vehicles made here will be supplied to the UK, US, Australia and South Asia.

The state government has chosen Agra, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Etawah to boost the MSME sector, while Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Hapur, Kanpur Nagar, and Meerut have been chosen for the setting up of big enterprises to encourage the auto industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022