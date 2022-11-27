Left Menu

Soccer-Japan v Costa Rica teams

27-11-2022
Soccer-Japan v Costa Rica teams
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica on Sunday.

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda, Yuki Soma

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Kendall Waston, Keysher Fuller, Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras

