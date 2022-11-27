Aligarh police arrest 'drunk' driver for ramming car into wedding guests, killing minor

A 'drunk' driver was taken to custody in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district for allegedly ramming his car into people attending a wedding ceremony, police sources said, adding that an eight-year-old child lost his life in the incident. According to the police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

An FIR against the driver was registered under relevant sections, the police said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has also come to the fore. According to police sources, the guests at the wedding ceremony were standing outside a lodge on GT Road, in the Thana Bannadevi area of Aligarh, when the speeding car rammed into them, leaving an eight-year-old child dead and six persons injured.

The uncle of the deceased child, Javed, told ANI, "It was my brother's wedding. We were about to take our leave when a car, wich was being driven at high speed and looked to be out of control, hit some guests standing outside the lodge." "About 15 guests were standing outside the lodge at the time. The car hit six of them. My 8-year-old niece Gullu was also among them. We rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead," the uncle of the deceased minor further added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aligarh city, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said around 1am on Sunday, the Bannadevi police station received information that some wedding guests standing outside the lodge had been hit by a grey-coloured car. "Police reached the spot and the driver of the vehicle was found, prima facie, to be drunk. Police seized the car and the driver was taken into custody," the SP said, adding that "a case was registered under relevant sections against the accused."

"Among the six persons who were hit, an 8-year-old child lost her life," SP Gunawat confirmed. (ANI)

