Punjab STF arrests smuggler; contraband drugs and unlicensed firearm confiscated

Officials of the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday apprehended a man and confiscated contraband drugs and unlicensed weapons smuggled from across the border by an unmanned vehicle. The man is believed to be arrested with a consignment, including two Kg of heroin and 8 unlicensed pistols, officials said.

"We have arrested a man with two kg heroin and 8 pistols. The arrested person divulged that he was supplied the same consignment from Pakistan with the help of a former jailmate who is currently in Dubai," Vavinder Mahajan, DSP Special Task Force The probe into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

