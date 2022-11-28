Left Menu

Punjab STF arrests smuggler; contraband drugs and unlicensed firearm confiscated

Officials of the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday apprehended a man and confiscated contraband drugs and unlicensed weapons smuggled from across the border by an unmanned vehicle.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 08:21 IST
Officials of the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday apprehended a man and confiscated contraband drugs and unlicensed weapons smuggled from across the border by an unmanned vehicle. The man is believed to be arrested with a consignment, including two Kg of heroin and 8 unlicensed pistols, officials said.

"We have arrested a man with two kg heroin and 8 pistols. The arrested person divulged that he was supplied the same consignment from Pakistan with the help of a former jailmate who is currently in Dubai," Vavinder Mahajan, DSP Special Task Force The probe into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

