Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out in Assam's Darrang

The fire broke out at Nonke Gorapori area under Dhula police station in Darrang district where several houses were gutted in the fire. Firefighters with the help of locals doused the flames.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:21 IST
Massive fire breaks out in Assam's Darrang
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in Assam's Darrang on Monday evening. According to the reports, the fire broke out at Nonke Gorapori area under Dhula police station in Darrang district where several houses were gutted in the fire. Firefighters with the help of locals doused the flames.

Julfikar Ali, a local resident, said, the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit. "Several properties were gutted in the fire. At least four houses were damaged in the fire," Ali said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
3
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022