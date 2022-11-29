Soccer-Netherlands v Qatar teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar on Tuesday.

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali. (Compiled by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

