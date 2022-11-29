Soccer-Netherlands v Qatar teams
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:12 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar on Tuesday.
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Abdelaziz Hatim, Hassan Al-Haydos (capt.), Akram Afif, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali. (Compiled by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Netherlands to auction World Cup shirts to support migrant workers
Soccer-Depay fit for World Cup but might not start Netherlands’ opening game
FIFA World Cup: Absence of Sadio Mane is a problem for us, says Senegal manager after loss to Netherlands
Soccer-Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime
FACTBOX-Soccer-Senegal v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats