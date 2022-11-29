Left Menu

NATO pledges more support to Kyiv amid paralysing infrastructure attacks

"We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity...and will maintain our support for as long as necessary," the statement noted. Foreign minister also confirmed a 2008 NATO summit decision hat Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:59 IST
NATO pledges more support to Kyiv amid paralysing infrastructure attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday pledged to step up support to Ukraine and help repair its energy infrastructure amid a wave of Russian attacks that have repeatedly knocked out power supplies and heating for millions of Ukrainians. "Russia's aggression, including its persistent and unconscionable attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure, is depriving millions of Ukrainians of basic human services," the foreign ministers said in a statement after a first day of talks in Bucharest.

They condemned what they called Russia's cruelty against Ukraine's civilians and promised to assist the country as it repairs its energy infrastructure. "We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity...and will maintain our support for as long as necessary," the statement noted.

Foreign minister also confirmed a 2008 NATO summit decision hat Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. Since then, however, leaders have not taken any concrete steps such as giving Kyiv a membership action plan that would lay out a timetable for bringing the country closer to NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022