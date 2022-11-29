Left Menu

SC transfers Vivekananda Reddy alleged murder case to Hyderabad

The case relating to the alleged murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was transferred from a local court of the state to Hyderabad by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the case relating to the alleged murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy from a local court of the state to Hyderabad. A bench headed by Justice MR Shah allowed the plea filed by the daughter of deceased Vivekananda Reddy seeking transfer of the case.

The court noted that apprehensions raised by his wife and daughter regarding the derailment of fair trial are reasonable. The court said that petitioners being the daughter and wife of the deceased have a fundamental right and have a legitimate expectation that the criminal trial is conducted in a fair manner.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh). A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

