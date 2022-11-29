Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to further expand connectivity to Northeast

Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with General (Dr) V. K. Singh(Retd.) Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, inaugurated multiple flights to further expand the connectivity to Northeaster Region.

Enhanced connectivity in the Northeastern region of India will help bolster tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states.

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that previous governments used to give hope, but nothing was being implemented. In the last eight years, the Modi government has given unprecedented priority to the Northeastern states. It is the vision of the Prime Minster to provide air connectivity to each corner of the country and we are working in collaboration with each state to materialize it. Not only the major cities but the advanced landing grounds in the remote areas of tier 2 and tier 3 cities will also be connected.

Minister appreciated the state government of Arunachal Pradesh for reducing the VAT on ATF and said that it has resulted in a rapid increase in air connectivity. He assured that not only in the major cities but advanced landing grounds in remote areas will also be connected. He also assured that Vijay Nagar, Mechuka, and Tuting are under development and will be connected soon.

The location of Itanagar City, 15 kilometers from Donyi Polo Airport, is ideal for adventure activities. Other than fishing and rafting, trekking is a very well-liked sport in the city. Fort Itanagar is one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, but the city is also home to the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, Buddha Temple, Ganga Lake, and numerous more well-liked tourist attractions.

The inaugurations were graced by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment, Shri Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri. Nakap Nalo, Minister of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Transport, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Tapir Gao, MP Lok Sabha, Ms. Dola Sen, MP - Rajya Sabha, Prof. Sougata Ray, MP - Lok Sabha, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA, Smt Jummum Ete Deori, MLA, Shri.Tana Hali Tara, MLA, Doimukh, Shri. Kaling Moyong, MLA, Pasighat East, Shri Tame Phassang, Mayor. In addition, Shri. Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri.Vikram Dev Dutt, CMD, AIAHL, Shri. Mritunjaya Sharma, Deputy Secretary, MOCA, Shri R. K. Singh, Principal Advisor to Managing Director, IndiGo, Shri. Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air, and other dignitaries from MoCA, IndiGo, Alliance Air, and local administration from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mumbai, and Kolkata were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)