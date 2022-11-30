Left Menu

Ukraine's forces strike power plant in Russia's Kursk region - governor

Ukrainian forces struck a power plant in multiple attacks on Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, causing some electricity outages, a local governor said. There was no immediate information on possible injured or casualties, he added. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility and made no immediate comment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 04:31 IST
Ukraine's forces strike power plant in Russia's Kursk region - governor

Ukrainian forces struck a power plant in multiple attacks on Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, causing some electricity outages, a local governor said. "In total, there were about 11 launches. A power plant was hit," Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Because of this, there are partial power outages in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts." The districts are part of Russia's Kursk region and sit over Ukraine's northeast border. There was no immediate information on possible injured or casualties, he added.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility and made no immediate comment. Russian authorities in regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of attacking targets such as power lines, fuel and ammunition stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022