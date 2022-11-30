Ukraine's forces strike power plant in Russia's Kursk region - governor

Ukrainian forces struck a power plant in multiple attacks on Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, causing some electricity outages, a local governor said. "In total, there were about 11 launches. A power plant was hit," Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Because of this, there are partial power outages in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts." The districts are part of Russia's Kursk region and sit over Ukraine's northeast border. There was no immediate information on possible injured or casualties, he added.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility and made no immediate comment. Russian authorities in regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of attacking targets such as power lines, fuel and ammunition stores.

