Top U.S. diplomat Blinken: Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not work

Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "These are President Putin's new targets.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:55 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population, bombing more than a third of Ukraine's energy system - water and electricity supply - in a strategy that will not work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"These are President Putin's new targets. He's hitting them hard," Blinken said after a NATO meeting in Bucharest. "His strategy has not, and will not, work."

