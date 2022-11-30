Germany and Norway ask NATO to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream attacks

Germany and Norway will jointly ask NATO to set up a coordination office to protect subsea infrastructure in light of the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

No-one should think that attacks on Europe's critical infrastructure should go unanswered, Scholz said in a briefing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)