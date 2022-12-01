Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 'Make in Odisha Conclave'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the State Government's flagship investors summit "Make in Odisha Conclave" in presence of business leaders and foreign delegates in Bhubaneswar. "We have a strong partnership with FICCI and hope we build on the success of this conclave and continue to work together in near future towards bringing in investment and prosperity to Odisha," CM Patnaik said during his address.

According to the CM office, after a gap of three long years of COVID - 19 pandemic, the third edition of the global investors' summit will see the gathering of several titans from across various industries, investors and other delegates looking to explore Odisha's investment potentials and maximize them. Patnaik further said that Odisha is fast emerging as a fulcrum of trade, commerce and industrialization in Eastern India and the Bay of Bengal region. (ANI)

