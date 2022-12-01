President Murmu greets people of Nagaland on statehood day
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland, Murmu tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 09:08 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.
The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963. ''Greetings to the people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland,'' Murmu tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Nagaland
- Droupadi Murmu
- Murmu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty
Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand - diplomatic source
Myanmar junta to free Suu Kyi's Australian adviser in prisoner amnesty
Myanmar media: military releases 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under amnesty
Myanmar frees Australian economist as part of 6,000 prisoner amnesty - state media