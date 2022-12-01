Left Menu

Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

An elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an electric cable in the Kansabel forest area of Jashpur district last night.

01-12-2022
Elephant dies due to electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Kansabel forest. Image Credit: ANI
An elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an electric cable in the Kansabel forest area of Jashpur district last night. Local villagers and the forest department team are present at the spot.

Senior officers of the department have been informed regarding the incident, as per Forest Ranger Prabhawati Chauhan. The Forest department is also keeping an eye on the herd of elephants in the forest area.

Earlier on November 27, the carcass of an elephant was found in the Ghui Forest Examination Centre in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. Divisional forest officer Sanjay Yadav had said, "The body of an elephant was found again in the forest near Pakni village of Ghui Forest Examination Centre. The elephant's age is said to be 20 to 25 years and the cause of the death is still unknown."

Earlier on October 24, the body of a female elephant was found in the Pratappur forest range in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

