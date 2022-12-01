Delhi Police special cell launches investigation in AIIMS cyberattack, service to start mid of next week

As the AIIMS server remains out of order for the ninth day, a special cell of Delhi Police launched an investigation into the alleged cyberattack. According to the sources, AIIMS Delhi services are to start mid of next week only, meanwhile, approx 3,000 computers have been scanned and antivirus has also been uploaded for future safety.

The team at the computer facility conducts meetings on regular basis. Earlier on Tuesday the AIIMS also issued a statement that the e-Hospital data has been restored. The statement said, "The hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," It had said further "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident," sources had told ANI.

The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi. The laboratory information system (LIS) database and other dependent databases have been restored.

Earlier, AIIMS also issued a fresh set of Standard operating procedures (SOP) which says admission, discharge and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till the E-Hospital is down. "Latest SOPs must be followed in manual mode until E-Hospital is down. Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said.

It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee "Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)