Left Menu

U.S. imposes additional North Korea sanctions - Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 01:27 IST
U.S. imposes additional North Korea sanctions - Treasury website
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is imposing additional North Korea-related sanctions, the Treasury department said on its website on Thursday, as Pyongyang forges ahead with banned missile development and signals a possible new nuclear test.

The United States has designated three individuals in its latest round of North Korea sanctions, the notice on Treasury's website showed.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that the United States was working on a new round of sanctions against North Korea, saying Washington was committed to using pressure and diplomacy to entice the country into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022