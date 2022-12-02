PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Brussels seeks deal on $60 global price cap for Russian oil - Lloyds pension plan sold billions of assets during gilts crisis

- Next buys Joules out of administration for 34 million pounds Overview

- Brussels is pushing European Union member states to agree on a $60 a barrel price cap on global purchases of Russian oil. - Lloyds Banking Group's pension scheme had sold billions of pounds in assets to meet collateral calls during September's turmoil in UK markets, according to details submitted to the work and pensions select committee by the partner of the head of Lloyds' retirement scheme.

- British retailer Next PLC has bought clothing store chain Joules Group PLC out of administration for 34 million pounds ($41.59 million). ($1 = 0.8175 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

